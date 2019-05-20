Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Times Union Center in Albany, NY.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Fallout from Money In the Bank

* Money is the Beast - will light be shed on Lesnar's MITB win?

* A new championship emerges - Mick Foley reveals new title

* Uso Rules - The Usos weigh challenge from The Revival and non-title win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan

* Becky One Belt - how will Becky Lynch react to MITB?