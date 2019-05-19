Remember to join us tonight at 6 pm EST for live coverage of the WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff.

Below is the confirmed card for tonight's pay-per-view from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. Andrade vs. Finn Balor

WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Carmella vs. Ember Moon

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The Usos

