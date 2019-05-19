Remember to join us tonight at 6 pm EST for live coverage of the WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff.
Below is the confirmed card for tonight's pay-per-view from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE US CHAMPIONSHIP
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. Andrade vs. Finn Balor
WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH
Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Carmella vs. Ember Moon
STEEL CAGE MATCH
Shane McMahon vs. The Miz
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari
Roman Reigns vs. Elias
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)
Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. The Usos
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes tonight's WWE Money in the Bank.