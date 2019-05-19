Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Money In the Bank Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the card for tonight:

Men's MITB Ladder Match

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

Women's MITB Ladder Match

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese (c)

Steel Cage Match

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

Roman Reigns vs. Elias

Kickoff Pre-show: Non-Title Match

The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan