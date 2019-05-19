Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Money In the Bank Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.
Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the card for tonight:
Men's MITB Ladder Match
Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Randy Orton vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor
Women's MITB Ladder Match
Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella
WWE Universal Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Ariya Daivari vs. Tony Nese (c)
Steel Cage Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Roman Reigns vs. Elias
Kickoff Pre-show: Non-Title Match
The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan