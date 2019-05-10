WWE has sent out emails to WWE Network subscribers that the WWE Network app won't be available on several devices.

WWE explained that because manufacturers have stopped updating the operating system of older products, it could impact the ability to stream high-quality video.

So starting May 21, 2019, the WWE Network app will no longer be available on these devices:

- Amazon Fire Tablets

- Apple TV (3rd Generation and earlier models)

- LG- 2016 and earlier models

- PlayStation 3

- Samsung (2016 and earlier models)

- Samsung and Sony Blu-Ray Players

- Sony (non-android TVs)

- Windows 10 Desktop

- Xbox 360



You can see the full list of devices that are supported here.