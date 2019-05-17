The WWE Network will be airing the WWE Performance Center Combine on Sunday, May 26 at 12 p.m. EST. The special is currently listed as being eight hours long.

WWE Performance Center Combine will also be broadcasted from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

For those who are wondering what the WWE Performance Center Combine is, it's a competition among the WWE Superstars who train at the Performance Center to see who is the best.

In this special that will be airing during Memorial Day Weekend, NXT superstars will be putting their strength, speed, and athleticism to the test in several competitive events.

In the past, WWE.com and WWE's YouTube Channel would just share brief highlights of the competitions, like in the video above of NXT Superstar Bianca Belair.

