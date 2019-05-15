Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders address the tag titles, KUSHIDA in action, Vanessa Borne vs. Jessie, and Undisputed Era in disarray.

- Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness announce Percy Watson will be leaving the commentary table to purse other opportunities (reportedly an acting career). WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is his replacement.

- NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders head out to the ring. The duo says for the past couple weeks they have been raiding RAW and aren't done yet. Since they still have the tag titles, they ask NXT General Manager William Regal to come out to the ring, Regal heads out. Erik says since they know nobody will be able to beat them for the titles, they are going to relinquish them. They hand over the titles and before Regal can say anything, The Street Profits' music hits. Ford on the mic and says "No one?" He reminds the champs they brought the fight to them a few weeks ago. Although they didn't win, they know deep down they can beat The Viking Raiders. Dawkins then says, "If that's your real name..." The champs want the match and Regal obliges, title match later tonight.

- Last week, Matt Riddle defeated Adam Cole. Roderick Strong came down near the end of the match and attempted to help Cole, but he'd end up losing the match. Things were very tension between Cole and Strong. Outside after the match, we see Cole and Strong still yelling at each other, "I'm sick of this s---!" Cole yells and calls him a "B---." Strong takes off his Undisputed Era shirt/armband and throws it at Cole.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley, talks to Cole about who is actually the leader of the group, saying obviously it's not Strong who isn't with the group at the moment. Suddenly in the background something is happening as people are running to some location. Strong then walks up a bit out of breath and says Cole's Matt Riddle problem is no more as he hands one of Riddle's flip flops over. Strong said he had time to think about the past couple weeks and asks Cole what he wants to do next.

Keith Lee vs. Cezar Bononi

Crowd with a "Oh! Bask in his glory!" chant before the match gets going. Lee leaps over Bononi and drops him with a shoulder block. Double chops to the chest. Bononi trips up Lee, sending him to the middle rope, leaping knee strike, Bononi chokes Lee over the second rope. He continues the offense with a shoulder block, tries to irish whip Lee, no luck. Lee with a couple punches, forearm in the corner, pounce, spirit bomb, cover, 1-2-3.

Quick night at the office for @RealKeithLee, but still enough time for a POUNCEEEEEEEE!



?? https://t.co/E0MswUzX3G pic.twitter.com/4LB9N19pVe — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 16, 2019

Winner: Keith Lee via Pinfall

- Last week, we see Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir training at the Performance Center. Io Shirai ended up attacking Baszler from behind. Others had to jump in and break up the fight.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley announces Shayna Baszler will defend the title against Io Shirai at the next TakeOver. The Forgotten Sons go to head into William Regal's office, they aren't happy about The Street Profits getting handed a title match.

KUSHIDA vs. Kona Reeves

Reeves able to instantly drop KUSHIDA to the mat, but the tables are quickly turned as KUSHIDA works over Reeves, arm drag, another into an armbar. Drew Gulak suddenly shows up to get a closer eye on the match. KUSHIDA with a hurricanrana, Reeves powerslams KUSHIDA into the bottom turnbuckle, knee to the head, snap suplex, cover, two.

KUSHIDA evades Reeves, hits a springboard chop, multiple kicks, handspring back elbow, hip toss into a basement dropkick, cover, two. Hoverboard lock, Reeves powers out of it, hits some back elbows. KUSHIDA with a handspring kick that sends Reeves out to the floor. KUSHIDA with a somersault plancha out to the floor! Back in the ring, kick lands, KUSHIDA able to transition into the hoverboard lock again, and Reeves taps out.

Winner: KUSHIDA via Submission

- Post-match, Gulak watches on, doesn't seem too impressed and heads off with KUSHIDA pointing at him.

- Backstage, Bianca Belair brings Cathy Kelley over to Regal's office to ask about her next title opportunity. As she gets to the office, Mia Yim walks out and Belair can't believe she's asking for a title shot because Yim lost to her already. Yim said she's asking for another match because Belair didn't take care of her, she just took a shortcut. Yim heads off as Belair calls Kelley to follow her, she walks into Regal's office, then shuts the door in Kelley's face.

- Backstage, Matt Riddle is being tended to. He talks with Johnny Gargano, NXT cameras ask Gargano if Riddle is okay. Gargano says he's angry, but okay. Gargano then announces it will be him against Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at TakeOver.

Vanessa Borne vs. Jessie

Borne with a shoulder block, drop toe hold, tries for a cover with just her foot, one-count. Borne with a bunch of kicks to Jessie, forearms and more kicks in the corner, dropkick. Borne chokes Jessie on the middle rope, gets the referee's attention, Aliyah slaps Jessie in the face, and Borne continues to go to work on her opponent. Jessie tries for a small package, no, rolling crucifix pin, two. Jessie lands a spinning heel kick, looks for a splash in the corner, nobody home. Borne with a headbutt, plants Jessie to the mat, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Vanessa Borne via Pinfall

The Viking Raiders (c) vs. The Street Profits (NXT Tag Team Championship)

Ivar and Erik go right to work early on both Street Profits. The go for the pop-up powerslam on Ford, but Dawkins spears Erik as Ford goes for a roll-up. Dawkins and Ivar with some dueling cartwheels, Dawkins drops him. Ford tagged in, hits a big frog splash, cover, only two. Ivar able to tag out, Erik with a punch to the face, pin, two-count. The Forgotten Sons come out, start swinging away, and the match is thrown out.

Match ruled a no contest.

- Post-match, a brawl breaks out as Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan run out to get involved. The Viking Raiders are able to clear the ring. Ivar with a cannonball senton from the apron to the floor. Ford goes up to the top rope, Dawkins lifts Erik on his shoulders, Ford with a blockbuster. Dawkins acts like the referee and counts to the three, they make their way up the ramp and backstage. Back in the ring, Burch and Lorcan gets destroyed by The Viking Raiders. Mauro says "This is a Viking Experience they aren't going to enjoy!" Pop-up powerslam on Wesley Blake, the champs hold the titles up one more time, lay them on the mat and take a bow as the show closes.