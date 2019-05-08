Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole, Bianca Belair takes on Mia Yim, and Raul Mendoza vs. Riddick Moss.

Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair

Back and forth action early on that ends in a stalemate. Yim tries to show some respect, Belair also does at first, then attacks Yim and goes to work on her. Boots in the corner, neck crank, standing frog splash, chops to the back, cover, two. Belair talks some trash, "Want to take my spot? Fight me!" Belair with some more taunting, Yim kicks her away and is able to eventually able to lock in a guillotine choke. Belair with punches to the back and reverses into a snap suplex, cover, two.

Watch her, watch her SHINE NOW!



Looks like @BiancaBelairWWE brought that un??de??fea??ted mindset to #WWENXT tonight! pic.twitter.com/xvZbnl7L3l — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2019

Belair looks for another frog splash, nobody home. Yim with a bunch of kicks, shotgun dropkick sends Belair into the corner, rolling cannonball. Yim tries to roll Belair up, she able to counter and tries to use the rope with her hands to get the pin. Ref sees it and says no way! Couple more counters and Belair ends up wrapping her hair around the middle rope to get some more leverage for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Bianca Belair via Pinfall

- Security camera catches The Viking Raiders attempting to leave the building, but the Forgotten Sons pull up and ambush the tag team champions.

- Next week, The Viking Raiders will be live to address the NXT Tag Titles.