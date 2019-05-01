Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features KUSHIDA debuting against Kassius Ohno. Also on the show: Humberto Carrillo, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch vs. Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler, Dominik Dijakovic in action, and Undisputed Era try to right the ship.

Humberto Carrillo, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch vs. Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler

Cutler and Lorcan get things started, back and forth action until Carrillo and Blake are tagged in. Ryker with the blind tag as Carrillo hits a big springboard armdrag, but Ryker with a spinebuster, ground and pound, cover, two. Blake tagged in, go to work on Carrillo's back, cover, two, goes right into a reverse chinlock. Ryker tagged in, diving headbutt from the second rope, cover, two-count.

Burch tagged in and takes out Cutler, second rope dropkick, kip-up, crossface locked in, but Ryker jumps in to break things up. Carrillo with a missile dropkick to the back, kick to Blake and Lorcan with a clothesline, sending both men to the floor. Carrillo ends up mistakenly hitting Lorcan with a suicide dive on the outside, leaving Burch alone in the ring. Burch goes after all three, but his offensive momentum doesn't last very long. Carrillo springboards in and gets clubbed to the mat by Ryker. Both Lorcan and Carrillo get powerbombed into Cutler's knees. Burch gets hits with a double stomp/reverse neckbreaker for the pin.

Winners: Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler via Pinfall

- Outside, Cathy Kelley asks Shayna Baszler about the sneak attacks on Io Shirai and Kairi Sane. Kelley then says is the strategy because Shirai has pinned the champion, but Baslzer hasn't gotten a pin on Shirai? Baszler stares at Kelley and smacks the mic out of her hand.

