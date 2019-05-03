Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Melbourne, Florida:

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Garza Jr. Garza looked great in his debut

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Luke Menzies

* Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane defeated Reina Gonzalez and Taynara Conti

* Court Moore, the former Stokely Hathaway, cut an in-ring promo but was interrupted by MJ Jenkins as a babyface. The segment ended with Jenkins smacking Moore in the face

* Brendan Vink defeated Brennan Williams

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh

* Tyler Breeze defeated Shane Thorne. Breeze was way over

* Bianca Belair defeated Jessie Elaban

* Keith Lee defeated Bobby Fish