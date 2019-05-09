Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Largo, Florida:

* Kushida defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Marina Shafir with Jessamyn Duke defeated Xia Li

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sam Shaw

* The Street Profits defeated Brendan Vink and Jermaine Haley with Court Moore

* In-ring segment with Eric Bugenhagen shredding his air guitar after interrupting Robert Strauss' promo

* Roderick Strong defeated Shane Strickland

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Vanessa Borne with Aliyah

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Adam Cole