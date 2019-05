Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Eric Bugenhagen defeated Nick Comoroto

* Brennan Williams and Brendan Vink defeated 3.0

* Jessie Elaban defeated MJ Jenkins

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Cezar Bononi

* Killian Dain defeated Jonah Rock. Kassius Ohno attacked Dain after the match to set up Dain vs. Ohno in St. Petersburg tomorrow night

* Garza Jr. defeated Big Boa

* Mia Yim defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Albert Hardie Jr. and Humberto Carrillo