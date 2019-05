Thanks to Christopher Callicutt for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania:

* The Street Profits defeated Dan Matha and Riddick Moss

* Kushida defeated Drew Gulak

* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Io Shirai and Candice LeRae defeated Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

* Punishment Martinez defeated Keith Lee

* Matt Riddle defeated Roderick Strong

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream retained over Adam Cole