WWE's NXT brand has signed Faisal Kurdi and Hussain Aldagal, according to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens and the @Ring_Rules Twitter page.

Kurdi and Aldagal were involved in the above segment at last year's Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, along with fellow NXT star, Monsoor, 205 Live Star Ariya Daivari, and WWE Producer Shawn Daivari.

Both were also at last year's WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia, which you can see in the images below.