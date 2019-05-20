Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Zachary Scott for sending in these results from last night's NXT live event in Asbury Park:

* The Street Profits defeated The Outliers

* Candice LeRae & Io Shirai defeated Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

* Punishment Martinez defeated Keith Lee. Great match, the crowd was into it the entire time.

* The Undisputed Era defeated Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

* Kushida defeated Drew Gulak in a submission match

* NXT women's title champion Shayna Bazler defeated Kacy Catanzaro

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream defeated Matt Riddle and Adam Cole in a triple threat match. Cole had Riddle pinned after a last shot, but Dream planted Cole with an elbow. Dream then pinned Cole to win the match.