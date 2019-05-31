- Above is the trailer for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event from Bridgeport, CT.

- WWE stock was up 0.33% today, closing at $72.74 per share. Today's high was $73.17 and the low was $71.09.

- Speaking of Takeover, Matt Riddle revealed on Twitter that he received some advice for his match with Roderick Strong from former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty.

"Marty and myself talking about how I should beat Roderick Strong at TakeOver 25, he says I should use a submission but I kinda wanna knock him out and pin him. Will we ever see eye to eye," Riddle wrote.

You can see Riddle's tweet below: