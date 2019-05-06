- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha sharing his story on how he became a certified skydiver and how he was rejected by multiple schools until Skydive University in Deland, Florida accepted him.

- Three WWE YouTube series were added to the Originals section of the WWE Network today - My Son Is a WWE Superstar, My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, Formerly Known As. FKA has episodes on Ruby Riott, Luke Harper, Bayley, Matt Hardy and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The other two features episodes on Carmella, Mandy Rose, Titus O'Neil, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Nia Jax, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor and Rollins.

- The "Chasing Molly" movie that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle filmed back in 2016 will finally be released tomorrow, May 7. Angle promoted the movie on Instagram today.

Angle wrote, "Chasing Molly, a comedy about 2 con artists who rip off a drug kingpin (yours' truly) and realize they messed with the wrong guy. Release date is May 7. Order at ITunes Store and On Demand everywhere. #ChasingMolly #movie #comedy"