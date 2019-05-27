- As noted, tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature Rusev and Lana in one car, plus Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in the other car. As seen above, Rusev and Lana enjoy some chicken and biscuits from sponsor KFC during their trip.

- A thirty minute WWE NXT special will air before this Wednesday's regular NXT TV episode hits the air at 8pm ET on the WWE Network. "Target: Takeover XXV" will be a preview of Saturday's 25th Takeover special from Bridgeport, CT. The Takeover pre-show is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm ET on Saturday night and the Takeover main card will begin at 7pm ET. Takeover is currently scheduled to run until 9:30pm ET on Saturday night. The Triple H Road to WrestleMania 35 special will air after Takeover goes off the air.

Wednesday's Takeover preview show will feature Adam Cole, NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, Io Shirai and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Below is the synopsis:

"Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole train for their NXT Title rematch, and Io Shirai and Shayna Baszler prepare for an NXT Women's Title duel."

Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute Triple H special:

"Travel the Road to WrestleMania with Triple H as he prepares for his epic match against Batista and his Hall of Fame induction with DX."

- WWE tweeted these photos of Charlotte Flair at NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday. Flair appeared in her hometown of Charlotte, NC as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the event.