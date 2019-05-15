- WWE posted this video of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins celebrating with fans after the main event of Friday's WWE live event in Marseille, France. That show saw Strowman, Reigns and Rollins defeat Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in the six-man main event.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2019 WWE SummerSlam Week events begins tomorrow morning at 10am ET. The first pre-sale code for fans to use is TWEETS. These events include WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto", the SummerSlam pay-per-view, RAW and SmackDown. SummerSlam takes place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

- NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint has announced that NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm will defend her title against Nina Samuels on the May 29 WWE Network episode.