- Above, Kofi Kingston stepped in as the host for Zelina Vega going against her husband, Aleister Black, in Mortal Kombat 11.

- The WWE PC Combine will stream tomorrow at 2 pm ET on the WWE Network. The event is similar to the NFL Combine where NXT stars will test their strength and athleticism at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- Today, Roman Reigns turns 34 years old, WWE wished him Happy Birthday on social media. Also today: Bo Dallas (29) and Alberto El Patron (42).