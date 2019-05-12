WWE's Live Event was at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. According to PWInsider, WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER retained his title from Pete Dunne. WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch also retained the RAW Women's title from Lacey Evans and Tamina.

Below are the results:

* Aleister Black and Ricochet defeated The Revival.

* Titus O'Neill defeated EC3

* Beth Phoenix and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott

* WALTER (c) defeated Pete Dunne (WWE United Kingdom Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans and Tamina (Triple Threat match for the RAW Women's Title)

* Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Elias

* WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre

Note to self @iameliaswwe: In the home of The Beatles, you probably shouldn't rewrite the lyrics to their hit song "Yesterday" or wear a certain team's jersey! #WWELiverpool pic.twitter.com/ETsseTZkQ4 — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2019

Source: PWInsider