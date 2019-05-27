The 2019 Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW will take place tonight from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri with the final hype for WWE Super ShowDown.

Brock Lesnar is being advertised for tonight's show to announce who he will cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on - WWE Champion Kofi Kingston or WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. WWE will also address the future of the WWE United States Title on tonight's RAW. The title is currently held by Rey Mysterio, who is dealing with a separated shoulder.

WWE is focused on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Brock Lesnar to announce blockbuster decision

* Future of the United States Championship to be addressed

* 24/7 Championship chaos continues

* Who will be Becky Lynch's next challenge?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.