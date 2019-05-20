Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Times Union Center in Albany, New York with fallout from last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view

WWE has not announced any matches or special Superstar appearances for tonight's show, and there's still no official word on Brock Lesnar appearing. We do know that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be on the show to introduce a new title.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Money is the Beast - will light be shed on Lesnar's MITB win?

* A new championship emerges - Mick Foley reveals new title

* Uso Rules - The Usos weigh challenge from The Revival and non-title win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rowan and Daniel Bryan

* Becky One Belt - how will Becky Lynch react to MITB?

