WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch wants to see herself and wrestling win at the MTV TV & Movie Awards. The WrestleMania 35 "Winner Take All" Triple Threat Match with her, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey is currently nominated for the Best Fight Award.

This afternoon Lynch wrote on Twitter, "I want to see wrestling win this. Even if your favorite didn't win, or the outcome wasn't what you wanted, I want wrestling to win against all odds, against all superpowers & mostly because I want Ronnie to win an award for the thing she hates the most."

The other nominees for the award include Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers, Captain America vs. Thanos, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality. The MTV TV & Movie Awards will be on June 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

For those who are interested, they can vote for their favorites here.

Below is her tweet: