- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Roman Reigns' powerful displays of strength.

- Rey Mysterio became a WWE Grand Slam Champion by winning the WWE United States Title for the first time at last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Rey defeated Samoa Joe in a quick match that was cut short due to Joe's busted nose. It had been 7 years and 10 months since Rey held a title in WWE. Rey is the 14th Superstar to become a Grand Slam champion under the modern format.

- WWE referee Scott Armstrong revealed on Twitter that he recently underwent back surgery and he will be out of action until June. Armstrong injured himself while helping a friend move.

He wrote on Twitter, "My story: few weeks ago I helped someone move. I lifted a recliner n turned at the same time...WRONG MOVE..forgot I wasn't 21 again! Herniated L4-L5 disc n surgery! Out till June! Now: baby steps n lift nothing over 10lbs 2 weeks. Like I said BABY STEPS! #familymeansEVERYTHING"

