WWE is reportedly heading to BT Sport in The U.K.

According to The Telegraph, BT Sport and WWE have come to terms on a deal that would move WWE from Sky Sports, where it had been airing for the past 30 years.

WWE's agreement with Sky expires in December. RAW and SmackDown currently air at 1 a.m. on the station. Last December, RAW had averaged between 60,000 - 65,000 viewers on the channel, which includes +1 DVR viewing.

Further details of the deal have not been disclosed. BT Sport declined to comment on the report.

BT Sport is also the home of the UFC in the UK.