It appears that the upcoming WWE event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has received a name.

On the official WWE App, the event is listed as "WWE Super ShowDown", which was the name of the stadium show held at Melbourne Australia's MCG last October, except without a hyphen in ShowDown (the Australia event was titled "WWE Super Show-Down"). On their website the event still appears as "WWE PPV Jeddah", although the title tag (which appears in the tab of your browser) is "WWE Super ShowDown."

WWE recently trademarked "WWE SuperShow" and "WWE SuperShowDown" earlier this month. @WrestleVotes reported last week that "WWE Sands of Time" was also one of the names discussed for the event.

WWE will return to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7th. It is the company's first time back to Saudi Arabia after the controversial Crown Jewel event last November, which took place following reports that Saudi Arabia was believed to have ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. WWE decided not to cancel the event, which caused a flurry of backlash from media and politicians.

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and The Undertaker vs. Elias are rumored for the show. Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles have also been announced.

You can see the listing on the WWE App below: