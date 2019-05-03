WWE has posted a teaser for the feud between The Revival and The Usos continuing on Monday's RAW from the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The interesting part of the teaser is a line about a potential change for the team of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. WWE wrote, "In other words, this could be the beginning of a whole new Revival or the first humiliation of many. The choice is up to them."

Going into this week's RAW, it was reported that The Revival had turned down new 5 year contracts, worth $500,000 per year. We've noted how Dawson and Wilder requested their releases back in January after being unhappy with how they were used. It was noted that the feeling at this week's RAW was that the two were not going to accept the deal, but they were supposed to meet with WWE officials earlier that day. They ended up doing a shower scene together on RAW where The Usos caught Wilder shaving Dawson's back. They then lost a non-title match to RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins later in the show.

Below is the full teaser for Monday's RAW:

You shave my back Okay, so the headline shouldn't have been that The Revival shave each other's backs in the shower, but the mildly embarrassing footage obtained by The Usos was still enough to unman the "Top Guys" when all was said and done. The Usos now have a psychological edge in this young rivalry, and in order to catch up to their rivals, the former Raw Tag Team Champions have to either develop thicker skin or finish out their business between the ropes in a way they couldn't this past week against Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins in what was otherwise a very impressive performance. In other words, this could be the beginning of a whole new Revival or the first humiliation of many. The choice is up to them.

See Also WWE Reportedly Offers Big Money To The Revival

On a related note, a fan joked on Twitter this week about how WWE must be sponsored by the Manscaped brand because WWE used the word "manscaped" during RAW a few times. That led to an exchange between the brand and The Revival, which saw Dawson comment on The Usos being jealous of how The Revival looks, and Manscaped offering to send free products to the two. You can see that exchange below:

Hey @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE , we saw you guys manscaping on #RAW & would love to partner with you & give you guys the right tools for the job!

.

Let's make @WWEUsos jealous and want to start Manscaping too!#GetManscaped #WWE #WeSaveBalls #YourBallsWillThankYou https://t.co/rj6uxEClgK — MANSCAPED (@manscaped) May 2, 2019

I think, secretly, they are jealous. We look better than they do. Manscaping keeps us looking ??. The #RAW viewers are welcome. https://t.co/sEf8cMnSCc — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) May 3, 2019

We'd love to send you & @DashWilderWWE some products! We just want to make sure you guys are using the right tools for the job! ????

Keep #RAW fans happy! ????????????????????#WeSaveBalls #YourBallsWillThankYou #GetManscaped #ManscapeWithPride https://t.co/W7c9YYAUcR — MANSCAPED (@manscaped) May 3, 2019