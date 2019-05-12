According to PWInsider, WWE's SmackDown Live Event was in Oslo, Norway and the New Day defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a No Disqualification match.

Below are the results:

* Carmella and R-Truth defeated Andrade and Zelina Vega

* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn

* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeated The Usos and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura (with Lana) (Triple Threat Match)

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe defeated Matt Hardy

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens by DQ after Sami Zayn interfered

* New Day defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (No Disqualification match)

Source: PWInsider