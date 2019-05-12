According to PWInsider, WWE's SmackDown Live Event was in Oslo, Norway and the New Day defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a No Disqualification match.
Below are the results:
* Carmella and R-Truth defeated Andrade and Zelina Vega
* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn
* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan defeated The Usos and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura (with Lana) (Triple Threat Match)
* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane
* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe defeated Matt Hardy
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Kevin Owens by DQ after Sami Zayn interfered
* New Day defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (No Disqualification match)
