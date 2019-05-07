Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Superstar AJ Styles, thanks to Vince McMahon's new WWE Wild Card Rule. The announcers go over the new rule as AJ heads to the ring and Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

AJ says he missed SmackDown. He talks about Vince creating the Wild Card Rule last night and says that means if you're brave enough and fast enough, you can be one of the 4 Superstars to crash a rival brand each week. AJ says he sure as hell was going to be the first because SmackDown is still the house that he built. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn from RAW. Sami starts ranting about how he would rather be anywhere than here, surrounded by a bunch of Kentucky-fried hillbillies in Louisville. Sami says he knew he had to take advantage of the rule and show up because if he didn't, no one else would call out AJ for his toxic ego, which is out of control.

AJ mentions Sami smelling like a foot because of Braun Strowman dumping him in the trash on RAW. Sami says he did shower but it doesn't come out that easily. Fans chant for AJ. Sami rants but the music interrupts and out comes The New Day's Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Kofi and Woods can't believe they weren't invited to the party. Kofi mocks AJ's catchphrase and says he doesn't live at this house anymore. Kofi and Woods have entered the ring now. Kofi asks what AJ is doing here tonight. AJ says he saw Kofi on RAW last night and figured he would return the favor, champ. Woods warns AJ to check himself, before he wrecks himself. Kofi has more words with AJ in the middle of the ring. Kofi asks AJ what he wants to do about it. Sami tells them both to stop this right now.

Sami says Kofi is not about to sit here and offer AJ a WWE Title shot. Sami hopes Kofi isn't considering that. Sami says he loves Kofi so he's going to tell him the truth that no one else will, including Woods. Sami says the fans are not happy for Kofi. He got a taste of their affection and now he's caught up in the trap of trying to please them. Sami goes on and says if anyone deserves a WWE Title shot, it's him. Sami says the people deserve a WWE Champion who will tell them the truth, if they deserve it or not. Kofi has a serious question for Sami - what is that smell? Fans chant about Sami smelling now. Woods goes on about how bad Sami smells. Kofi says he defended his WWE Title against Daniel Bryan on RAW last night to prove that WrestleMania 35 was not a fluke. Kofi says he is a fighting champion and to prove that, he wants to put it on the line tonight, against either of them. A "Triple Threat!" chant starts up. Kofi doesn't care who the match is against because he will remain the... WWE... Champion. The New Day's music hits as Kofi has words with AJ and Sami in the middle of the ring with Woods nearby.

- Still to come, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be named. Also, six-woman action.

- We get a pre-recorded video from Kevin Owens in the back. Owens says he didn't open tonight's show as advertised because it's his birthday and he got to the arena but thought he didn't want to put up with this crap on his birthday, so he's headed back home. Owens says Kofi Kingston's good news will end at Money In the Bank because Owens is asking the WWE Title. Owens wishes himself a Happy Birthday to end the segment.

Ali vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and out comes Ali. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and it's announced that Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Title against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in tonight's Triple Threat main event. We go to the ring and see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. Ali looks up at it as we cut to a video promo on how he will win the briefcase and change his life. Out next comes Ali with Zelina Vega.

Vega takes the mic and talks about how Andrade will win the contract at Money In the Bank. Andrade also says a few words on Money In the Bank and warns Ali. Andrade enters the ring and they lock up. Andrade takes it to the corner and delivers a big chop. Ali comes back with a superkick. Andrade ends up back-dropping Ali into the timekeeper's area. This leads to Vega getting involved and Ali getting dropped back into the area. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali shuts Andrade down on the top. Ali climbs up and hits a huge super Spanish Fly, bringing Andrade down to the mat. Vega looks on concerned as fans rally for Ali to get up. Randy Orton suddenly hits the ring and attacks Ali from behind or the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Ali

- After the bell, Vega tries to pull Andrade to safety from a draping DDT by Orton. Orton gets kicked. Ali with a shot and some trash talking to Orton. Orton stares him down. Ali blocks RKO attempts. Orton knocks Andrade off the apron. Ali unloads on Orton in the ring now, dropping him to the mat. Orton drops Ali with a RKO outta nowhere. Andrade comes flying off the top rope at Orton but he gets caught in another RKO outta nowhere for an even bigger pop. Orton stands tall and poses as his music hits. We go to replays.

- The announcers show us what happened on RAW with Roman Reigns and Elias, and Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. We cut to a lengthy video package on Reigns' WWE career, the battle with leukemia and the comeback, some of his recent happenings and more. The crowd pops for Reigns;

- We go right to the ring and out comes Shane McMahon to address the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a video package on WWE and Make-A-Wish.

- Shane McMahon is in the ring as his music plays. We see a replay of The Miz chasing Shane away on last night's RAW episode.

Shane says he's here to talk about the SmackDown tag team division but he was brutally attacked by The Miz in cowardly fashion last night. Shane wonders what kind of human being hits another human with a steel chair. Shane knocks the people of Kentucky and says Miz didn't get the job done last night, just like he won't get the job done in their Steel Cage match at Money In the Bank. Shane goes on about The Hardy Boys dropping the SmackDown Tag Team Titles due to the attack from Lars Sullivan. He wondered who should be the new champions and it hit him. Allow Shane to introduce us to the worthy tag team. The music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

Rowan and Bryan hit the ring but The Usos come out to interrupt. The RAW Superstars are coming to look out for Roman Reigns' yard. They go on and are ready to welcome Bryan and Rowan to The Uso Penitentiary. They enter the ring and say they worked too hard to put the division on the map for Shane to just give the titles away. They go on about how Bryan and Rowan need to earn the titles. Shane ends up making the match and says he looks forward to seeing Bryan and Rowan beat The Usos up. Shane calls for a referee as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor at home in Ireland. Balor talks about winning the Money In the Bank Ladder Match and going on to hold two titles.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan

Back from the break and the match for the vacant SmackDown Tag Team Titles is underway. The winners will win the titles. Daniel Bryan starts off with Jimmy Uso. Jimmy ends up turning it around and in comes Jey Uso off the tag. Jey with offense and a 2 count. Jey keeps control and in comes Jimmy for a few double team moves. Bryan kicks out at 2.

Rowan ends up coming in and overpowering Jimmy, beating him around and keeping him down. Rowan with a big splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Rowan launches Jimmy face-first into the turnbuckles and works him over, beating him down in the corner as Bryan applauds. Bryan tags in for the double team as Rowan whips his dropkick into Jimmy in the corner. Rowan follows up with a splash in the corner for a 2 count. Bryan keeps Jimmy grounded now.

The Usos look to turn it around and mount some offense now. More back and forth between the two teams. The Usos with more offense. Jimmy goes at it with Rowan but Rowan ends up dropping him hard as we go back to commercial.