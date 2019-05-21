Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with Shane McMahon backstage on the phone. Elias walks in and apologizes for what happened with Roman Reigns at Money In the Bank, making excuses for the squash. Elias says Shane and his entire family deserve better. Elias says he's now looking forward to Super ShowDown and will be in Shane's corner for the match against Reigns. Shane says he doesn't need anyone in his corner because he doesn't need help, but Shane will be in Elias' corner for tonight's match with Reigns because Elias does need help. Elias says he's going to wait for Reigns now.

- We're live from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The New Day - Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Tom confirms Sami Zayn vs. Kofi for tonight. Kofi says tonight is a special night. Woods hypes up Big E with a grand introduction for his return from being out of action for 6 weeks. They bring out Big E under a cover and take it off but it's not Big E, despite the pancake tossing. They crack jokes on the guy and send him packing. Woods and Kofi finally bring out the real Big E for a pop.

The New Day hits the ring for some comedy as fans cheer them on. Woods mentions how Big E isn't cleared to wrestle yet. Big E talks about how he's missed his brothers and he's missed the WWE Universe. They also joke about some of Big E's Twitter activity. Kofi says he's supposed to be serious now because "they" want him to be serious. Fans boo when Kofi mentions Brock Lesnar winning the Money In the Bank briefcase. They also mention Kofi's win over Kevin Owens at the pay-per-view. They go on but the music interrupts and out comes Owens to the stage.

Owens stands on the stage with a mic. The music immediately hits and out comes Zayn. He calls all of this a bunch of nonsense. The New Day continues railing on Owens and Zayn until Owens walks off to the back. Sami rants on The New Day and accuses them of contributing to a toxic culture. Woods starts interrupting Zayn with the trombone as he tries to speak. Fans interrupt with a chant for The New Day now. Sami says he speaks for Owens as well when he says The New Day's night will not end in fun. Sami says he's going to beat Kofi in front of these trash people and he will be lucky to walk away at all. Kofi tells Sami not to let the hip swiveling and the pancakes fool him because The New Day throws down when it's time to. Kofi says he's going to walk out on his own two feet and he's going to walk right through Sami. Big E gets the crowd hyped up one more time as The New Day's music hits. Sami talks more trash from the ramp.

- Still to come, Elias vs. Roman Reigns. Also, Becky Lynch and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair.

- We see Carmella backstage. Drake Maverick asks if she's seen WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth but she hasn't. He has wanted flyers looking for Truth. Carmella asks Apollo if he's seen Truth but he hasn't, and he's looking for him. Carmella stops someone wearing a bad blonde wig and asks if they have seen Truth. It's him. Carmella pulls him into a room and tells him he has a bad disguise. Truth, confused as usual, thinks he has 7 more hours to go before the title belongs to him for good, because it's the 24/7 Title. Carmella explains the rules to him. Truth begs her for help and she agrees to. They walk off and she tears a wanted flyer off the wall.

Ali vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and out comes Ali as we see a few shots of him in action during the men's MITB Ladder Match on Sunday. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade is out with Zelina Vega. The bell rings and they lock up, going at it into the corner as the referee warns them. Andrade counters and poses on the ropes while Vega poses on the apron. Andrade gets sent to the floor and Ali catches him with a knee. Andrade comes back in and clotheslines Ali for a 2 count.

Andrade keeps control with a chop against the ropes. Ali counters a move and spikes Andrade head-first into the mat. Ali with a 2 count. Vega ends up on the apron to provide a distraction, allowing Andrade to level Ali as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ali plants Andrade with a big DDT. Andrade rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Ali runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive, taking Andrade down on the outside. Ali runs the ropes again and leaps out, taking Andrade back down for a pop. Andrade returns to the ring and Ali eventually follows but Andrade knocks him from the apron into the barrier. The referee counts.

Ali makes it back into the ring right before the 9 count. Andrade goes right to work on him, focusing on the injured back. Andrade with the series of suplexes. They end up on the floor again and Andrade rams Ali back into the ring post. Andrade tosses Ali over into the timekeeper's area. Andrade returns to the ring and tells the referee to start counting. Ali makes it in right before the 10 count after collapsing at ringside. Vega is frustrated.

Andrade stomps away on Ali as he enters the ring. Andrade with the running double knees in the corner for a close 2 count. Vega barks at Andrade and the referee as he also shows frustration. Fans try to rally for Ali. Ali counters and takes Andrade down with a pin out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Ali

- After the match, Ali retreats to the ramp to recover as his music starts up. Vega joins Andrade in the ring.

- Still to come, Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston, Elias vs. Roman Reigns, plus Becky Lynch and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair.

- We see Carmella backstage with R-Truth. He's now wearing makeup with the wig. Truth says he feels like something is missing from the look. She hands him a bra and he says he needs help opening it because he's always had trouble getting them open.

Mandy Rose vs. Carmella

We go to the ring and out comes Mandy Rose with Sonya Deville as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom shows us a video package on how Lars Sullivan destroyed The Lucha House Party at Money In the Bank. We go back to the ring and out comes Carmella with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, still dressed as a woman but with the title around his waist.

The bell rings and they go at it. Carmella gets the upperhand and Rose ends up on the floor regrouping with Deville as Carmella talks trash from the ring. She comes back in and Carmella drops Rose with a kick to the face. Deville gets on the apron but Carmella yanks her into he ring. Rose comes from behind while Carmella is dealing with Deville and attacks. A bunch of Superstars, including The B Team and Matt Hardy, come running down the ramp and into the ring, chasing Truth. The referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

- After the match, Superstars chase Truth away after he dropped Carmella at ringside. We see the group chasing Truth off through the arena.

- Kayla Braxton is backstage with new SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. She asks her about the big win on Sunday. Bayley says it was a brutal night but she would do it again in a heartbeat. She goes on about proving the doubters wrong. Kayla asks about Bayley the champion vs. Bayley the hugger. Bayley says she's moved past the hugs and she wants everyone in the locker room to bring their best.

- We see Carmella and R-Truth running backstage. They run into the women's locker room and we hear screams. Truth continues running with the large group of Superstars right behind him. Sami Zayn watches them run by and looks disgusted. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see Elias outside playing his guitar, waiting for Roman Reigns.

Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. The camera cuts backstage to Big E down, clutching his knee. Xavier Woods checks on him. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston also comes over. Big E says Kevin Owens did this to him. Referees come over to check on Big E as Woods tells Kofi to go handle Sami. We go back to the arena and out comes Kofi running to the ring for this non-title match.

The bell rings and hey go at it. Kofi unloads but Sami turns it around early on. Sami sends Kofi out of the ring and ends up sending him into the barrier. Sami brings Kofi back into the ring and works him over. Kofi finally hits a missile dropkick out of the corner. Sami ends up on the outside as the referee counts. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami hits a big superplex on Kofi. Tom says Big E has been taken to a local medical facility and Woods went with him. Sami crawls over for a 2 count on Kofi. Sami waits for Kofi to get up and goes for the Helluva Kick but Kofi flies out of the corner and unloads. Kofi counters again and lands a big shot as fans pop. Kofi rallies the crowd now.

Sami ducks Trouble In Paradise. Kofi counters the Blue Thunderbomb and connects with Trouble In Paradise for the pin to win.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

- After the match, Kofi takes the title and raises it in the corner as the music hits. We go to replays.

- Still to come, Bayley and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

- Paul Heyman suddenly appears on the ramp with Brock Lesnar's Money In the Bank briefcase, taunting Kofi Kingston as he continues his celebration in the ring. No sign of Lesnar. Kofi tells Heyman to have Lesnar bring it. Making his return, Dolph Ziggler suddenly attacks Kofi from behind and unloads. Ziggler mounts Kofi's back and beats him up as some fans boo. Ziggler drags Kofi to the corner and manhandles him, bending his body around the turnbuckles and gouging at his face. Kofi falls to the floor. Ziggler launches Kofi over the announce table and then grabs a steel chair. Ziggler puts the chair around Kofi's head and then sends him head-first into the side of the announce table. Fans boo as Ziggler stands tall. Referees come out to check on Kofi, ordering Ziggler to the back. Ziggler continues stomping and dropping knees on Kofi while he's down. Ziggler finally walks away as a medic comes out to check on Kofi. We see other medics wheeling a stretcher down the ramp. We see a few worried fans in the crowd as others chant for The New Day and Kofi is loaded onto the stretcher. Kofi is wheeled away. They get to the ramp and Kofi starts moving, trying to get off the stretcher. Fans chant for Kofi and he gets off the stretcher. Kofi walks to the back on his own, clutching the WWE Title as fans cheer. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler. Tom says Kofi is in the trainer's room but no one is being allowed in. He hopes to have an update later.

- We see Roman Reigns arriving in the backstage area. He stops and hears Elias playing the guitar. Elias is sitting on top of a WWE truck, singing a song that takes shots at Reigns and the people of Providence. Elias sings about Reigns being jealous of him. Elias says it's time to take The Big Dog for a walk. Reigns keeps walking into the arena and he's not worried.

Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans. She stops at ringside to give her hat to a young fan. Charlotte Flair is out next. Kayla Braxton is backstage with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch admits she missed her blue brand belt but at least it's Bayley with the title now. New SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley appears and says something about becoming Bayley 2 Belts. They have some friendly words and Becky says she's coming for Bayley next. Becky walks off and heads to the ring for a pop. Bayley is out next. We go to commercial.