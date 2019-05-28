- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted this WWE Playlist episode to highlight The Architect's greatest moments.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy in singles action. Murphy has not wrestled a TV match since coming to the blue brand from WWE 205 Live in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

- Wrestling veteran Lance Storm took to Twitter today and had an exchange with Tyler Breeze over the WWE website roster. Storm pointed out how announcer David Otunga is still listed on the RAW roster.

Storm wrote, "Seriously David Otunga is part of the RAW roster? When was the last time he wrestled?"

Breeze responded, "Could say the same bout me hahah"

Storm then asked if Breeze was even on the roster. Breeze replied, "Hahah the bigger question! And probably not haha"

We've noted how Breeze recently returned to WWE NXT and is now feuding with NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. The two will do battle at NXT "Takeover: XXV" this coming weekend. Breeze hasn't been used much on the main roster since Fandango went down with an injury, but Fandango should be back within the next few months.

You can see their exchange below:

Could say the same bout me hahah https://t.co/HcG4SYAoGs — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) May 28, 2019

Are you even on the website? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 28, 2019