- As noted, The Rock is celebrating his 47th birthday today. To celebrate, WWE posted this video looking at The Great One's 10 world title wins.

- Matt Riddle vs. Adam Cole and Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim have been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network.

- NASCAR has announced Charlotte Flair as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the 60th Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday, May 26 in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the full announcement and promo:

Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to host its two biggest races of the year… and they're going to do it with "Flair!" Eight-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair - a native of Charlotte, North Carolina - will assume honorary pace car driver duties for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26.

The WWE royalty will lead a field of NASCAR stars including Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and more before the green flag drops on the iconic event.

Flair has won more women's titles than any superstar in WWE history and is the daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair. Flair also became the first female superstar in WWE history to main event a singles match on Raw, SmackDown LIVE and a pay-per-view.

FOX will carry the Coca-Cola 600. Additionally, FOX will become the new broadcast home for WWE SmackDown LIVE starting Friday, Oct. 4. Fox Sports 1 will also be the new home of a Tuesday-night WWE studio show which will cover all the happenings in the WWE universe.

Prior to the green flag, Coca-Cola 600 ticketholders can also enjoy a FREE pre-race concert featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick.

