May the 4th Be With You! Today is Star Wars Day and WWE stars are taking to Twitter to celebrate the day with photos of themselves and their spouses.

NXT Champion Johnny Gargano shared a photo of himself and his wife Candice LeRae dressed up and wrote: "#MayThe4thBeWithYou, friends."

Erik also shared a photo of him and his wife Sarah Logan mixing Vikings and Star Wars together. He captioned the photo: "May the 4th be with you."

Gentleman Jack Gallagher wrote a nice thing with a photo of his wife Clara Sinclare. Gallagher wrote: "For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is." WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared a photo of his favorite 'SKYwalker.'

UpUpDownDown shared the video of Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing the Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures game.

You can read their Star Wars tweets below:

"For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is."#MayThe4thBeWithYou @ClaraSinclare pic.twitter.com/Eq0xJRo62V — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) May 4, 2019