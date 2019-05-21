- As seen in the video above, The Singh Brothers have a plan to capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode. Samir Singh was to make the pin while Sunil Singh counted it, but it looks like they have messed the plan up before getting the chance. The brothers are also set to face Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode.

- WWE stock was up 0.69% today, closing at $79.10 per share. Today's high was $79.95 and the low was $78.62.

- Speaking of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, General Manager Drake Maverick has announced a Fatal 5 Way Showcase match with Oney Lorcan, Mike Kanellis, Akira Tozawa, The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari. Drake noted that his hunt for the WWE 24/7 Title will not take away from his duties on 205 Live.

WWE is also teasing that we will find out a new challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese on tonight's show. He retained over Daivari at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday.

You can see Drake's announcement below: