As noted, 2005 WWE RAW Divas Search winner Ashley Massaro passed away at the age of 39 on Thursday.

Authorities still have not released official details on Massaro's passing but they responded to a "rescue call" from Massaro's home in Smithtown, NY on Thursday morning at 5:23am ET. She was then taken to a local hospital and passed away there. Police did not suspect foul play and they classified her death as non-criminal. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner confirmed that they received the body and were investigating. We will know more when they release the autopsy results.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley remembered Massaro and recalled seeing her around town. Foley wrote, "This is just awful news - Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me...I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice...and now she's gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro"

Torrie Wilson and Lisa Marie Varon are two of the former WWE Superstars that were close to Massaro as they came from the same era. They both remembered Massaro on social media.

Varon wrote, "My heart is so sad for the loss of my good friend, @ashleymassaro . She will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace"

Torrie wrote, "I can't even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 - legit one of the sweetest people I've ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help."

Current WWE 205 Live Superstar remembered her "Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjack" match at WrestleMania 24 with Massaro against Melina and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who won the match. She wrote, "I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together. It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. Im heartbroken for her family."

Massaro worked for WWE from 2005 until 2008. She announced back in March that she was planning a comeback to the sport. She would have turned 40 on May 26 and leaves behind a daughter.

Below are more reactions from people around the pro wrestling world:

My thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley Massaro and her family. https://t.co/VybB7WTceO Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 17, 2019

Very sad to hear @ashleymassaro11 has passed. Extremely nice person, always smiling. #RIP ?? TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 17, 2019

RIP Ash ?? Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 17, 2019

I'm so sad to hear of Ashley Massaro's passing. ?? She was part of original ZhanHu ?? on Survivor China. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/32sQJEPNNL Peih-Gee Law (@PEIHGEE) May 17, 2019

Sad day

This post is horrible@ashleymassaro11 I pray for strength for your family pic.twitter.com/iDHl52G9fK Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 17, 2019

My heart is saddened to hear about the passing of @ashleymassaro11 ! So strong but yet so young ?? Heaven received an Angel - prayers to Ash's family - RIP Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 17, 2019

Ashley Massaro ?? Thank you for the memories. Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 17, 2019

We are saddened to learn Ashley Massaro has passed away at the age of 39. Our thoughts are with her family & friends. pic.twitter.com/Q0JtH8w1Yy All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 17, 2019

Darling @ashleymassaro11 my heart hurts so much with this news. I remember being off with an injury and watching this beautiful, charismatic, athletic girl crowned Diva Search winner.... https://t.co/V01FeTiqvM pic.twitter.com/3wHb7eQDr2 Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) May 17, 2019