- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the wildest surprises from Steel Cage matches.

- WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai turns 31 years old today while former ROH Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana turns 39 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys turns 55.

- Heath Slater took to Twitter today and responded to a fan who asked if he's on WWE's RAW or SmackDown these days.

Slater, who continues to work some live events and lost to Mojo Rawley on last week's WWE Main Event episode, is still listed on the RAW roster. He told the fan on Twitter that he is watching from the shadows. He wrote, "I'm in the shadows"

