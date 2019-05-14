- This week's WWE RAW from London, England saw Mojo Rawley finally debut his new gimmick. He defeated Apollo Crews in a fairly short match. Above is video from the match and below is video from Mojo's post-match "man in the mirror" promo.

"What you laughing at, man? Oh, you think you did something? Don't you get complacent... don't you get complacent. Don't mess this up!," Mojo yelled at himself.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder turns 34 years old today while former WCW star Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker turns 59 and Robert Fuller turns 68. Also, today would have been the 64th birthday of WWE Legend Vader and the 59th birthday of "Dr. Death" Steve Williams.

- Below is a preview for this week's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown with Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on The Kevin Owens Show, plus a Fatal 4 Way with Ali vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.