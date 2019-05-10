- Above is the 20th episode of "I Just Love Kicks" with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, which airs on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Kofi shows off his Marvel x Adidas Harden Vol. 3 from a Marvel/Adidas collaboration. The video does contain spoilers for the new Avenger: Endgame movie.

- A new WWE Chronicle special will air on the WWE Network on Saturday, May 18 at 8pm ET. The one-hour special will feature SmackDown Superstar Ali. Below is the synopsis:

"Get an inside look into Ali's Muslim faith, his climb back to the world title picture and his career aspirations as a WWE Superstar."

- Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode will feature the TV debut of top international star Ilja Dragunov. The Russian talent will face Jack Starz in his first TV match for the company. He defeated Ashton Smith in a dark match after being signed earlier this year. Below is a new teaser for Dragunov's arrival: