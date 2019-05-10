- We noted before how The Rock celebrated his 47th birthday earlier this month. TMZ TV posted this segment on catching up with The Great One outside of a surprise birthday party in Beverly Hills, and a look at what he celebrated his birthday with - steaks and tequila. It was noted that Rock brought his own tequila to the party. Rock announced back in February that his own brand of tequila will be launching soon after years of working on it.

- A new WWE 24 special will air on the WWE Network after the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view goes off the air on May 19. The one-hour documentary will focus on RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, her career, and how she won the WrestleMania 35 main event over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Below is the synopsis for the special:

"Witness the rise of 'The Man' Becky Lynch from her Irish wrestling days to competing in WrestleMania's first all-women's main event!"

Speaking of Money In the Bank Sunday, WWE has confirmed that the one-hour MITB Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET. The main show is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET and run for four hours until 11pm ET.

- WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins granted another Make-A-Wish wish before tonight's WWE live event in Marseille, France. WWE posted this video from Rollins' visit with Wish Kid Lois: