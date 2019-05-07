- Above is video of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics taunting the people of Cincinnati and mocking the bee infestation that forced the Cincinnati Reds to delay their recent MLB game against the San Francisco Giants. The segment was filmed during a commercial break at last night's WWE RAW in Cincinnati at the US Bank Arena. As noted, last night's pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings saw Peyton Royce face Nikki Cross.

- Lio Rush was not backstage for last night's RAW in Cincinnati, according to PWInsider. Rush is also not scheduled for the WWE European tour that is about to kick off. As we've noted, Rush's WWE future is up in the air after he reportedly turned down a contract offer and asked for more money. You can read our latest on Rush's backstage heat in WWE and his contract status by clicking here.

- The WWE Performance Center posted this video to officially welcome Josiah Williams to the family this week. Williams, who started with WWE back in early April as a Digital On-Air talent, is a Christian hip-hop artist that is responsible for the popular @WrestleAndFlow Twitter account, and a contributor to Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast.