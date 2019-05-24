The WWE Wild Card Rule will be used on non-televised WWE live events moving forward.

RAW Superstar Dew McIntyre has been advertised for several upcoming SmackDown live events. He is currently scheduled to miss the June 3 RAW in Corpus Christie, Texas and the June 10 RAW in Reno, Nevada.

McIntyre has been added to the following blue brand events:

* Saturday, June 1 in Waco, TX

* Sunday, June 2 in College Station, TX

* Monday, June 3 in Corpus Christie, TX

* Sunday, June 9 in Stockton, CA

* Monday, June 10 in Reno, NV

The June 3 RAW is the final episode before WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. McIntyre has not been announced for a match on that show as of this writing, but he could work the 50-Man Battle Royal or get involved with the Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon match.