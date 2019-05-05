Tonight WWE won three shorty awards at the 11th Annual Shorty Awards. The three awards that they won were the Best Use of GIFs, Overall Facebook Presence, and Snapchat Story.

WWE's YouTube and Snapchat were also recognized as Gold Honorees.

The winners are chosen by a combination of votes from the public and by scores given by the Real Time Academy.

The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media by recognizing influencers, brands, and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc.