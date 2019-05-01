- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods react to the new Sonic The Hedgehog movie trailer in this new video from Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- WWE tested a four-man announce team on last night's WWE 205 Live episode. Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, Aiden English and David Otunga called the show. Otunga was added to the team three weeks ago, filling in for McGuinness while he was "away on assignment" at the WWE UK Performance Center in London, England. There's no word yet on if they plan to keep the four-man team.

- The final WWE Worlds Collide special will air on the WWE Network tonight at 9pm ET. Taped during WrestleMania 35 Axxess last month, the one-hour special will feature two Battle Royals with Superstars from WWE NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live. Below are the line-ups:

18-woman Battle Royal: Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Vanessa Borne, Aliyah, Mia Yim, Deonna Purrazzo, Kacy Catanzaro, Lacey Lane, Jessie Elaban, Reina Gonzalez, Kavita Devi, Taynara Conti, Xia Li, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm

20-man Battle Royal: Dave Mastiff, Matt Riddle, Roderick Strong, Humberto Carrillo, Ariya Daivari, Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, Tozawa, Dominik Dijakovic, Brian Kendrick, Ligero, Eric Bugenhagen, Travis Banks, Saurav Gurjar, Rinku Singh, Drew Gulak, Fabian Aichner