- The above video is a clip of Randy Orton's entrance while he was in Hamburg, Germany for the WWE European Tour.

- Since tonight is AEW Double Or Nothing, WWE's Xavier Woods wished good luck to the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

The AAA World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks will be having a title match against The Lucha Bros and Kenny Omega's match tonight is against Chris Jericho.



Good luck boys! pic.twitter.com/YejV9MBbFR — Austin Creed near Momocon (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 25, 2019

- Xavier Woods wasn't the only WWE star to acknowledge that Double Or Nothing is tonight. Matt Hardy also wrote a good luck tweet. Hardy wrote: "Best of luck to my dear friends who are out to change the world today."

