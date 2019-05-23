- ITV released the documentary above, Before The Bell, looking at the formation of All Elite Wrestling ahead of their first show this Saturday, Double Or Nothing.

- CNBC has a story about AEW here. The article did reference reports on speculation about Jon Moxley signing with the company, as well as the company's upcoming show on TNT possibly airing on Tuesday nights.

- Just a reminder that our Wrestling Inc. panel goes down this Friday, May 24th at 2:30 pm PST at Starrcast II's Podcast Movement Stage at Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas. The Wrestling Inc. Hootenany will feature hosts Nick Hausman and Raj Giri as well as more familiar WInc faces talking the top news of the day, playing games and giving away prizes! More details are available at Starrcast.com.

- XFinity has reportedly been using a WWE 2K screen grab for Saturday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, as seen below. A Reddit user noted that the image is from WWE 2K's "Arena Creation" mode:

