As we reported this morning, the XFL announced today that they have reached multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to air their games in 2020. The games will air weekly on broadcast TV on ABC and Fox, along with games airing on cable on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2. There will be back-to-back games every Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, along with two games on Sunday afternoons.

Sports Illustrated reports that there will be no rights fees paid by ESPN and FOX. Both networks will hold the streaming rights to games, and they will handle the promotion of the league and ad sales.

"We are thrilled to partner with ESPN and FOX Sports, two innovative media companies with extensive experience in world-class football production that will undoubtedly help us reimagine football," said XFL Founder and Chairman Vince McMahon. "The XFL broadcast schedule provides us with incredible reach and makes it easy for fans to watch our games consistently every weekend."

The XFL's first season since 2001 will launch on Saturday, February 8, 2020, six days after Super Bowl LIV. Two games will air that day, with the first one being on ABC and the night game being broadcast on FOX.

The XFL Championship game is scheduled to take place on April 26 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.