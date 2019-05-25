- Above, Kylie Rae talked about her match at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing PPV against Nyla Rose and Britt Baker. Our live coverage of the event begins at 7 pm ET.

"Seeing Nyla, it was kind of like a reality check because I realize this is not going to be easy," Rae said. "There's going to be challenges. There's going to be a lot of obstacles, but I also know it's doable, I know I'm a hard worker. I know I don't quit, I know I don't stop until I get to where I want to be. Britt Baker, she's a completely different beast. I've been in the ring with her before, she's amazing. She has given me a run for my money countless times and honestly, she might be my toughest opponent. I'm the biggest underdog, I know that, but I love that because it makes me work harder."

- TNT began plugging AEW by showing an ad for tonight's Double or Nothing PPV during a Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff game. Matt Jackson commented, "Marv Albert promoting our show & saying 'Young Bucks' is something I never thought would happen."

- Nick Jackson posted a photo of himself, Matt, and Cody Rhodes hanging out with Japanese legend Kenta Kobashi. Beginning his career in 1988, Kobashi retired from the ring in 2013.