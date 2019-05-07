- This week's WWE RAW saw The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar pick up a non-title win over RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, opening the door for a future title match between the two. Above is video from the match and below is post-match footage of Hawkins and Ryder being asked about the loss.

"We're going to lose a lot, we have lost a lot. We just celebrated our anniversary of being in WWE for 12 years. You know how many times we've lost? There's no way I can keep count, but what matters is how many times we come back. We came back at WrestleMania to become the RAW Tag Team Champions. We're still the champions, we're still here for a reason," Ryder said.

Hawkins added, "Look, we got our asses beat tonight. Hey, it happens. Certainly not the first time, definitely not the last time, but we were beaten, we'll never be defeated. Trust me, we're looking for those Vikings."

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW from the US Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio went off the air. WWE had Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre as the scheduled dark main event.

- Below is a promo for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode as new SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be crowned by Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens will open the show with a response to last week's attack from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. Ali vs. Andrade and a six-woman match with Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville v. Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella will also take place.