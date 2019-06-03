- There continues to be talk of WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler coming to the main roster, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. There's no word yet on when the call-ups might happen, but Meltzer noted that Baszler is "supposed to be geared" for a call-up and has everything they're looking for, from her age to her look and her aura. Cole won the title from Johnny Gargano at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: XXV" event, while Baszler retained her title over Io Shirai.

- Scott Dawson of The Revival took to Twitter after Saturday's NXT "Takeover: XXV" event and praised Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons. Dawson called Blake the modern-day version of wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton.

"I'm saying this as the ultimate compliment; @TheWWEBlake is the modern day Bobby Eaton. You don't understand how good he really is until you're in the ring with him. He's one of the best in this whole company," Dawson wrote.

- Speaking of Takeover praise, WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes took to Twitter after the event and congratulated the black & yellow brand Superstars.

"I have been to every Takeover except the one in London, and EVER TIME, as I am watching and when I leave, I get the same feeling.... 'That's why I fell in LOVE with this BUSINESS!!' Yet, none so more as last NIGHT!! Congrats to EVERYONE on card!!!," Hayes wrote.