WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole recently spoke with talkSPORT and commented on his girlfriend, Dr. Britt Baker, wrestling for All Elite Wrestling.

Baker won the first-ever AEW women's match at the recent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, the Fatal 4 Way with Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose and Awesome Kong. Cole was asked what he thought about his wife's performance at Double Or Nothing.

"So proud of her. Britt, and she's going to kill me, but I think she's been wrestling close to four years now, and she works so incredibly hard. At anything she does – I mean she's a doctor! So she's a dentist, then she wrestles on the weekends, so for her to get this cool opportunity and wrestle on a cool stage like that was really a lot of fun for me – I'm so proud of her," Cole said.

Baker, who is employed at a private dental practice in Winter Park, FL when she's not wrestling, is being positioned as the top star of the AEW women's division. She was one of the first talents to be announced as signed to the company. The AEW Women's World Title is set to be revealed at the All Out pay-per-view on August 31, and it will be interesting to see how Baker factors into early title plans. She has been wrestling since 2015.

Baker and Cole have been dating for several years now. Baker was shown on camera near Stephanie McMahon during the recent NXT "Takeover: XXV" event in Bridgeport, CT, which is where Cole won the title over Johnny Gargano, as seen below.